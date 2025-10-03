Friday, October 03, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.82%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed up 1.82% at 10277.1 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd added 6.18%, Tata Steel Ltd jumped 3.40% and Jindal Stainless Ltd rose 3.39%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 1.00% over last one year compared to the 1.41% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.12% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.23% to close at 24894.25 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.28% to close at 81207.17 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ceigall India receives Rs 597 cr solar power project from MSEDCL

Ceigall India wins Rs 712 cr solar power project from MSEDCL

Panacea Biotec receives LoA from UNICEF for order worth Rs 315 cr

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; metal shares in demand

Campus Activewear receives ratings action from CRISIL

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

