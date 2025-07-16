Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.81%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.81%

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.81% at 7267.2 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank added 2.43%, Punjab & Sind Bank gained 2.05% and Bank of Baroda rose 1.95%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 2.00% over last one year compared to the 2.43% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 1.31% and Nifty IT index added 0.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.06% to close at 25212.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.08% to close at 82634.48 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Outward Foreign Direct Investment soars 86% on year in Jun-25

PNC Infratech emerges as L-1 bidder for 1200 MW solar power project

Geojit Financial slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 38% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Barometers end near flat line; Nifty closes above 25,200 mark

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

