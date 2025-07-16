Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX fell 2.09% to 11.24.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,236.60, a premium of 24.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,212.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 16.25 points or 0.06% to 25,212.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.09% to 11.24.

State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys and Patanjali Foods were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

