Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 4.16%, NIFTY climbs 1.32%

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 4.16% at 6779.1 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Central Bank of India jumped 8.39%, Indian Bank gained 6.25% and UCO Bank rose 5.88%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 36.00% over last one year compared to the 22.37% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 2.54% and Nifty Realty index increased 2.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.32% to close at 24221.9 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.25% to close at 80109.85 today.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

