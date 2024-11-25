Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps over 1,100 pts; Realty shares rally for 6th day

Sensex jumps over 1,100 pts; Realty shares rally for 6th day

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in early afternoon trade, following the outcomes of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. The Nifty traded above the 24,250 mark. Realty shares witnessed buying demand for the sixth consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 1,162.74 points or 1.47% to 80,279.85. The Nifty 50 index surged 381.75 points or 1.60% to 24,289.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.90% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 1.84%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,902 shares rose and 1,012 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

India's foreign exchange reserves declined $17.761 billion, reaching $657.892 billion for the week ended November 15, as reported by the RBI on Friday. In the prior week ending November 8, the forex declined $6.477 billion to $675.653 billion.

The central bank also reported that gold reserves reduced by $2.068 billion to $65.746 billion during this period. It also indicated that Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $94 million to $18.064 billion.

More From This Section

Uniparts India appoints Tanushree Bagrodia as whole time director & COO

Uniparts India appoints Tanushree Bagrodia as whole time director & COO

SIS board OKs proposal to issue NCDs worth Rs 250 crore

SIS board OKs proposal to issue NCDs worth Rs 250 crore

UPL gains after inking pact with CH4 Global to reduce methane emission

UPL gains after inking pact with CH4 Global to reduce methane emission

Murae Organisor Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Murae Organisor Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Escorts Kubota rises as arm to begin NBFC operations from Nov 26

Escorts Kubota rises as arm to begin NBFC operations from Nov 26

Additionally, India's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $51 million, reaching $4.247 billion in the reporting week.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.49% to 15.54. The Nifty 28 November 2024 futures were trading at 24,310.05, at a premium of 21.05 points as compared with the spot at 24,289.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 November 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 109 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 91.2 lakh contracts were seen at 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 2.67% to 1,033.10. The index soared 10.22% in six consecutive trading sessions.

Raymond (up 4.82%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 4.68%), DLF (up 3.93%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 3.78%), Godrej Properties (up 3.77%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.63%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.9%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.10%), Macrotech Developers (up 1.02%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dhanuka Agritech advanced 2.45% after the company signed an agreement with Bayer AG, Germany, for the acquisition of the crop protection active ingredients, Iprovalicarb and Triadimenol, along with the trademark Melody for Iprovalicarb.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 1.75% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ampvolts to develop advanced EV charging infrastructure in India and abroad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPL 2025 mega auction live updates today

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on RCB's Rs 30 crore remaining purse on Day 2

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1,150 pts to 80,250; Nifty at 24,250; Financials, Oil lead

India vs Australia Live Updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: India 1 wicket away from famous win in Perth

Kalyan Banerjee

TMC MP urges Congress to set aside ego, backs Mamata as INDIA bloc leader

Supreme Court, SC

SC advocate urges CJI to initiate probe into Jhansi medical college fire

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon