Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.19%

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 2.19% at 916.8 today. The index is down 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd slipped 5.50%, Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 4.96% and Godrej Properties Ltd shed 2.22%. The Nifty Realty index is up 4.00% over last one year compared to the 7.63% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty India Consumption index is down 1.50% and Nifty PSE index is down 1.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.39% to close at 23603.35 while the SENSEX is down 0.27% to close at 78058.16 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

