Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 4.56%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 4.56%

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 4.56% at 865.05 today. The index has slipped 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd dropped 6.13%, Godrej Properties Ltd slipped 5.30% and Oberoi Realty Ltd shed 5.11%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 6.00% over last one year compared to the 9.02% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 2.14% and Nifty Media index has dropped 1.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.57% to close at 23155.35 while the SENSEX increased 0.75% to close at 76404.99 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

HDFC Bank gains after Q3 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 16,736 cr

HUL Q3 PAT jumps 19% YoY to Rs 3,001 cr

BPCL Q3 PAT surges 37% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

LTIMindtree renews partnership with Association of American Medical Colleges

Nifty settles above 23,150; Sensex gains 567 pts; IT shares rally

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

