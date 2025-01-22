Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree renews partnership with Association of American Medical Colleges

LTIMindtree renews partnership with Association of American Medical Colleges

Image

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

LTIMindtree announced extension of their strategic collaboration with the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), a nonprofit association dedicated to improving the health of people everywhere through medical education, health care, medical research, and community collaborations. As a part of this renewed partnership, LTIMindtree will help the AAMC expedite its continuous improvement initiatives, driving improved decision making and increased productivity across its business functions.

Founded in 1876, the AAMC is based in Washington, D.C. Through this extended alliance, LTIMindtree will assist the AAMC in enhancing their technology infrastructure and optimize application development and maintenance processes. This engagement will reduce the time to market, through improved overall engineering productivity. Additionally, it will also enable the integration of security practices in development and operational processes to ensure a robust and reliable end-to-end delivery.

 

Technology-led innovation is helping tackle some of the most significant challenges within healthcare and we are pleased to renew our partnership with the AAMC, a leading organization in this space. As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree will enable the AAMC in their strategic transformation journey. Our longterm objective is to streamline operations and optimize processes at the AAMC by leveraging our deep expertise in AI-led transformation of data as well as in user experience and infrastructure management, said Manjunath Yerragunta, Business Head - Healthcare, LTIMindtree.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITI wins project worth Rs 167 cr from Govt. of Maharashtra

ITI wins project worth Rs 167 cr from Govt. of Maharashtra

Market trades flat; media shares slide for 2nd day

Market trades flat; media shares slide for 2nd day

India's construction sector growing exponentially, projected to hit $1.4 trillion by 2047

India's construction sector growing exponentially, projected to hit $1.4 trillion by 2047

EPFO Adds 14.63 Lakh Net Members in Nov-24 marking surge of 9% on month

EPFO Adds 14.63 Lakh Net Members in Nov-24 marking surge of 9% on month

Akums Drugs drops as IT dept conducts search at its offices & units

Akums Drugs drops as IT dept conducts search at its offices & units

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUPSC Civil Services Notification 2025Stocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon