Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.67%

Nifty Realty index ended up 1.67% at 845.95 today. The index has slipped 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 5.13%, Raymond Ltd added 4.43% and Godrej Properties Ltd gained 3.63%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 5.00% over last one year compared to the 3.32% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 1.43% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.33% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.05% to close at 22932.9 while the SENSEX has slid 0.04% to close at 75939.18 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content