Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.67%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.67%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 1.67% at 845.95 today. The index has slipped 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 5.13%, Raymond Ltd added 4.43% and Godrej Properties Ltd gained 3.63%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 5.00% over last one year compared to the 3.32% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 1.43% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.33% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.05% to close at 22932.9 while the SENSEX has slid 0.04% to close at 75939.18 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty settles below 22,950; IT shares decline

Nifty settles below 22,950; IT shares decline

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

JBM Ecolife Mobility wins order worth Rs 5,500 cr

JBM Ecolife Mobility wins order worth Rs 5,500 cr

Punjab National Bank reports Rs 270-cr borrowal fraud to RBI

Punjab National Bank reports Rs 270-cr borrowal fraud to RBI

JBM Auto spurts after arm bags order worth Rs 5,500 cr under PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme

JBM Auto spurts after arm bags order worth Rs 5,500 cr under PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEOnePlus Watch 3Who will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutPAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon