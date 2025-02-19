Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JBM Ecolife Mobility wins order worth Rs 5,500 cr

JBM Ecolife Mobility wins order worth Rs 5,500 cr

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Under PM-eBus Sewa Scheme (Tender-II)

JBM Ecolife Mobility , a subsidiary of JBM Auto, has been awarded the Tender for end-to-end execution of 1,021 [One thousand twenty one] Electric Buses and development of allied electric and civil Infrastructure on Gross Cost Contracting [GCC] under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme (Tender-II).

The project will be supported by a Payment Security Mechanism (PSM), ensuring timely payments to electric bus operators and enhancing financial sustainability for industry stakeholders. The approximate order value of the tender stands at Rs. 5,500 crore.

These e-buses will be deployed in around 19 cities across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana. The Company has received on 18 February 2025, the Letter of Confirmation of Quantities eligible for award as issued by Convergence Energy Services [CESL]

 

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

