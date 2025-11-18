Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.91%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.91%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 1.91% at 927.3 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd fell 2.90%, DLF Ltd dropped 2.36% and Lodha Developers Ltd shed 2.32%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 3.00% over last one year compared to the 10.47% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.10% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.40% to close at 25910.05 while the SENSEX has declined 0.33% to close at 84673.02 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR settles slightly lower in range bound trades

INR settles slightly lower in range bound trades

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Wonderla Holidays to launch park in Chennai

Wonderla Holidays to launch park in Chennai

Market snaps 6-days winning streak; Nifty settles below 25,950 mark

Market snaps 6-days winning streak; Nifty settles below 25,950 mark

WeWork India climbs after foreign brokerage initiates coverage with 'Buy'

WeWork India climbs after foreign brokerage initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon