Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX advanced 2.60% to 12.10.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,933.90, a premium of 23.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,910.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 103.40 points or 0.40% to 25,910.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 2.60% to 12.10.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

Wonderla Holidays to launch park in Chennai

Market snaps 6-days winning streak; Nifty settles below 25,950 mark

WeWork India climbs after foreign brokerage initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Greaves Cotton joins hands with Ligier Group

Japan's Nikkei decline 3.22%

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

