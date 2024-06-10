R R Kabel launches innovative house wire solution - Firex LS0H-EBXL

R R Kabel announced the launch of the Firex LS0H-EBXL, a revolutionary innovation in house wire solutions. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and a commitment to safety, the Firex LS0H-EBXL sets a new standard for electrical wiring in both residential and commercial settings.

Firex LS0H-EBXL (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) -EBXL (Electron Beam Cross Linked) represents a significant breakthrough in electrical safety, utilizing an innovative electron beam cross-linked compound that is completely halogen-free and capable of withstanding temperatures up to an incredible 900C. This ground-breaking product was unveiled at an event held at Holiday Inn Cochin on 10 June 2024, attended by industry leaders, trade partners and stakeholders.

Firex LSOH-EBXL, unlike PVC based counter parts, is not only chlorine free but its non-toxic, non-corrosive & offers safety tenfold.

