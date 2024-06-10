Raymond Realty wins redevelopment project in Bandra East, Mumbai

With revenue potential of more than Rs 2,000 cr

Raymond Realty announced that it has been selected for the redevelopment of another residential project - MIG VI CHS Ltd situated in Bandra East, Mumbai. Today, the board of Raymond approved the project. Raymond Realty won this project with 100% votes by the members of society for the redevelopment. The project is strategically situated in one of the most sought-after residential areas of Mumbai and is known as a prestigious landmark in Bandra East. It is also estimated to generate a revenue of more than Rs 2000 crore over the project period. This expansion in projects is in line with the Company's aggressive growth plans of Real Estate development in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Previously, Raymond Realty had signed three joint development agreements for projects in Mahim, Sion and Bandra with an estimated development value of over Rs 5000 crore. With addition of this project, estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of projects under execution will be around Rs 7000 crore in Mumbai City. The addition of another project in Bandra has also solidified the company's position as one of the leading developers in the area. Moreover, receiving a 100% vote of confidence from the society members of MIG VI CHS underscores the company's commitment to providing luxurious living spaces and highlights its expertise in handling large Society and MHADA redevelopment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News