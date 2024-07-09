R S Software (India) consolidated net profit rises 206.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.22% to Rs 18.75 croreNet profit of R S Software (India) rose 206.00% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.22% to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.7511.08 69 OPM %36.2123.01 -PBDT6.852.55 169 PBT5.501.41 290 NP4.591.50 206
