Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INR Stayed In Narrow Range; All Eyes On Powell's Testimony

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
The Indian rupee inched up one paisa at 83.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as gains from strong domestic equities and sliding global crude prices were negated by a surging greenback overseas. Dollar stayed cautiously higher awaiting better clarity from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, who will deliver a testimony at the Congressional Financial Committee on monetary policy and the US economy. Meanwhile, Indian shares continued their upward momentum on Tuesday. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 391 points, or 0.49 percent, to 80,351 amid buying in blue-chip stocks. The broader NSE Nifty hit a new high of 24,443 before finishing up 112 points, or 0.46 percent, at 24,433. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee started slightly up at 83.49 and hit an intra-day high of 83.47 and a low of 83.51 against the American currency during the session. It finally settled at 83.49 against the dollar, registering a gain of one paisa over the previous close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSNL

Jio, Aitel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison and how to port to BSNL

Art Gallery, gallery

Brera Modern art museum to open in Milan in Dec after 50 years of delays

gaming industry, game

India's gaming sector unique, naturally inclined to Make in India: EGF CEO

PremiumMGNREGA workers, labourers

Raising PM Kisan to Rs 8,000 is feasible, MNREGA demands are wishlist

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Kathua attack: Searches intensify as DGP Swain reviews ongoing operation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon