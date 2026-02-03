Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rabi area up around 2.40% on year

Rabi area up around 2.40% on year

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:52 AM IST
The total area sown under rabi crops in current winter season has edged up by 2.40% on year to 676.84 lakh hectares as on January 30 this year, data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare showed. The area under major crop wheat has gained 1.86% on year to 334.17 lakh hectares.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

