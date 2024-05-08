Radico Khaitan's Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin captures 50% market share in India

Now launches super luxury 'Jaisalmer Gold Gin'

Radico Khaitan announced that Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin leads the luxury craft gin space in India with about 50% market share, competing against the global brands. Truly a proud moment for Made in India.

The company said, "Launched in 2018, it is a testament to our dedication to quality and innovation, as we continue to push the boundaries of luxury brands production. With its distinctive blend of botanicals inspired by the rich heritage of India, our gin has garnered acclaim for its exquisite taste and luxurious experience.

Use of botanicals is a time-honoured tradition in India, and through Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin we share this knowledge with the world. Retaining the classic gin flavour of juniper berries, a refreshing twist has been added with hand-picked Indian botanicals. Of the 11 botanicals used in the distillation, 7 have been sourced from all four corners of India.

Capitalising on the success of Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, we introduced a super luxury, Gold Edition with 18 botanicals including Saffron, the most expensive herb. With Jaisalmer Gold, we have also fulfilled our commitment to environmental stewardship. The Company makes use of desiccants to pull moisture from the air, using renewable energy sources. This water is then used in the making of Jaisalmer Gold Gin. We have very carefully taken steps towards reducing paper usage by consciously discontinuing gift boxes and paper labels and reducing carbon footprint. "

