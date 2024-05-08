Cartrade Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tega Industries Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, IFCI Ltd and REC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 May 2024.

Cartrade Tech Ltd surged 9.96% to Rs 933.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45900 shares in the past one month.

Tega Industries Ltd spiked 7.70% to Rs 1566.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7702 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6973 shares in the past one month.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd soared 7.66% to Rs 223.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd exploded 7.43% to Rs 52.61. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

REC Ltd rose 6.22% to Rs 538.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

