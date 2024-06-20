Business Standard
Radico Khaitan wins multiple accolades at the prestigious John Barleycorn Awards 2024

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Radico Khaitan announced that Rampur Jugalbandi #3 has been awarded Best World Whisky and Jaisalmer Gold Indian Craft Gin has been awarded Best Gin at the prestigious John Barleycorn Awards 2024 with 94 points each, in addition to Double Gold medals.
Other luxury brands of Radico Khaitan were also awarded top medals with Rampur Jugalbandi #4 and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin awarded Double Gold medals, and Rampur Asava and Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whiskies and Sangam World Malt Whisky awarded Gold medals.
For the first time, Barleycorn took the highest scoring entries from the medals round of the competition and blind tasted them a second time to determine Double Gold evaluations and the best in the category.
The John Barleycorn Awards, known for rewarding excellence in the spirits industry, has recognised the exceptional quality and unique characteristics of Radico Khaitan's luxury spirits portfolio. Rampur Distillery's innovative approach to the ageing process of its whiskies distinguishes it from other world whiskies. The Himalayas provide opposite climate conditions throughout the year with the flavour of the famous Indian Summer giving Rampur Whiskies an added dimension and depth.
The Rampur Jugalbandi #3 has garnered significant acclaim, earning the Best World Whisky at Barleycorn Awards for 2024. This expression is part of Rampur's innovative Jugalbandi series, which highlights the ancient Indian musical tradition of duet performances, symbolizing a harmonious blend of different cask influences.
The Rampur Jugalbandi #3 is a limited-edition Indian single malt whisky matured in American Bourbon barrels and Port wine casks. This combination creates a rich profile with intense tropical fruit notes, hints of mango and lychee, with spices, and a velvety finish with flavors of sweet plum cake, prunes, and vanilla.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

