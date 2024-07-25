Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from South Eastern Railway

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from SER HQELECTRICAL/SOUTH EASTERN RAILWAY for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 132 KV Traction Substation, Sectioning post (SPs), and Sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2x25KV System onRajkhaswan- Nayagarh-Bolani section of Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet 3000MT loading target on EPC mode. The cost of the contract is Rs 191.53 crore.