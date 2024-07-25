Dish TV India board OKs raising Rs 1,000 crore

Dish TV India announced that its board has approved raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, in one or more tranches, subject to such approvals as may be required.

Further, the board of directors has approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake the business of distribution of products and services through a robust digital platform and also provide ancillary services. The firm would infuse Rs 10 lakh towards the share capital.

The company will raise funds by way of, issue of equity shares/ convertible bonds/ debentures/ warrants/ preference shares/ foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) / any other equity linked securities and/ or any other securities including through preferential issue on a private placement basis, qualified institutional placement or any other methods or combinations thereof, listed or unlisted.