India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 28.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.52% to Rs 865.54 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of India Grid Trust rose 28.73% to Rs 134.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.52% to Rs 865.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 653.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.865.54653.1691.1690.23419.41306.17146.12114.75134.16104.22