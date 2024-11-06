Business Standard
Rail Vikas Nigam wins Rs 180cr-project of East Central Railway

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from East Central Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 2x25KV feeder line along the track with 25KV OHE modification works to meet 3000 MT loading target for UP & DN line of Garwa Road -Mahadiya Section of Dhanbad Division under E.C. Railway (Total 229/458 RKM/TKM) (Tender No: EL-Proj-DNR-ETEN-04-23-24). The value of the project is Rs 180 crore.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

