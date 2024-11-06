Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mutual funds need to separately disclose expenses, half-yearly returns for direct and regular Plans says SEBI

Mutual funds need to separately disclose expenses, half-yearly returns for direct and regular Plans says SEBI

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has stated that as distribution expenses and commission cannot be charged to investors of a direct plan, the expense ratio of direct plan of any scheme is lower than that of the regular plan of the same scheme and hence the returns of the direct and regular plans also differ. Disclosure of expenses should now contain separate disclosures for total recurring expenses for direct and regular plans, apart from the disclosure of total recurring expenses of the scheme. (SEBI) has introduced separate disclosure requirements for expenses, half-yearly returns, annualised yields in direct and regular mutual fund (MF) plans, and a colour-coded system for the existing risk-o-meter. These new requirements, aimed to improve investor protection and clarity around MF disclosures, will be implemented from 5 December 2024, SEBI says. To standardise the above disclosures, the format for half -yearly financial statement for MF schemes shall be reviewed and finalised by AMFI, in consultation with SEBI. For all other regulatory disclosures where expenses, expense ratio, returns and/or yield of the schemes are required to be disclosed, separate disclosures shall be made for both reg ular and direct plans.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

MoEFCC issues new rules for inquiries, penalties after SC's pollution order

GE Power India

GE Power India Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 67 cr on lower expenses

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections result LIVE: Trump defeats Harris, wins 2nd term in historic return to White House

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp to expand EV business with new affordable models lined up

Blue Star

Blue Star Q2 results: PAT up 36% to Rs 96 cr, revenue from ops rises 20%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Donald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon