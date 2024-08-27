Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 71-cr from Eastern Railway

RailTel Corporation of India informed that it has received a work order worth Rs 70.93 crore from Eastern Railway.The project entails implementing unified communication infrastructure across Eastern Railway, which includes LAN infrastructure, IP exchange, VoIP-based control communication and an IP-MPLS-based network.
The said order is worth Rs 70,93,58,570 and it is expected to be completed by 25 November 2025.
RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.
The company reported 23.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 55.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 39.8% YoY to Rs 599.15 crore in Q1 FY25.
The scrip shed 0.48% to Rs 500.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content