FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 163.71 points or 0.71% at 22998.73 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, United Spirits Ltd (down 1.89%), Doms Industries Ltd (down 1.66%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 1.63%),Marico Ltd (down 1.5%),Dabur India Ltd (down 1.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 1.43%), Gillette India Ltd (down 1.28%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.27%), Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (down 1.26%), and Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 1.25%).
On the other hand, ADF Foods Ltd (up 9.8%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 7.88%), and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 2.99%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 257.38 or 0.46% at 56053.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 58.2 points or 0.35% at 16724.83.
The Nifty 50 index was up 50.8 points or 0.2% at 25061.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 183.06 points or 0.22% at 81881.17.
On BSE,2183 shares were trading in green, 1680 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.
First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

