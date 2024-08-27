Consumer Durables shares slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 350.99 points or 0.55% at 63636.67 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.59%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.38%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.88%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.54%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.31%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.28%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.66%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.73%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 257.38 or 0.46% at 56053.