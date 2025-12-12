Friday, December 12, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel Corp bags Rs 35-cr order from BMC for communication solution

RailTel Corp bags Rs 35-cr order from BMC for communication solution

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India said it has secured an order worth Rs 35.44 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for providing a comprehensive communication solution with redundancy for the Disaster Management Department.

The project is scheduled to be executed by 10 March 2031.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

The counter shed 0.02% to Rs 332.10 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Hubtown spurts on bargain hunting

Crest Ventures approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 100 cr

Wall Street Splits as Dow Rockets to Record While Tech Stumbles

India-US top leaders review steady progress in bilateral relations

Lloyds Engg rises after incorporating subsidiary to foray into defence sector

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

