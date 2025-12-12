Friday, December 12, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-US top leaders review steady progress in bilateral relations

India-US top leaders review steady progress in bilateral relations

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, spoke with President of the United States of America, Donald Trump yesterday. Both leaders reviewed the steady progress in IndiaU.S. bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and global developments. Prime Minister Modi and President Trump reiterated that India and the United States will continue to work closely together to advance global peace, stability, and prosperity.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

