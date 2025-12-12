India-US top leaders review steady progress in bilateral relations

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, spoke with President of the United States of America, Donald Trump yesterday. Both leaders reviewed the steady progress in IndiaU.S. bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and global developments. Prime Minister Modi and President Trump reiterated that India and the United States will continue to work closely together to advance global peace, stability, and prosperity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content