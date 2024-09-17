Railtel Corp bags Rs 49-crore service order

RailTel Corporation of India informed that it has received a work order from Health Insurance TPA of India for service aggregating to Rs 48.70 crore.

The project includes integrated claims management solution portal and mobile application. The order is worth Rs 48.70 crore and is expected to be completed by 14 June 2030.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 23.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 55.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 39.8% YoY to Rs 599.15 crore in Q1 FY25.