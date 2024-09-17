Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 25,400 level; metal shares lacklustre

Nifty above 25,400 level; metal shares lacklustre

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded near flat line with positive bias in early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,400 level. Metal shares fell after gaining for three consecutive trading sessions.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 75.84 points or 0.09% to 83,064.62. The Nifty 50 index rose 30.20 points or 0.12% to 25,413.95.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.41%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,546 shares rose and 2,278 shares fell. A total of 128 shares were unchanged.
 
Economy:
The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 1.31% (Provisional) for the month of August, 2024 (over August, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in August, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, processed food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of textiles and manufacture of machinery & equipment etc. However, this is the lowest WPI inflation in last four months.
Derivatives:

More From This Section

India and US set to collaborate on new National Centre for Hydrogen Safety

India and US set to collaborate on new National Centre for Hydrogen Safety

Wholesale inflation at four month low, food prices soften

Wholesale inflation at four month low, food prices soften

Firstsource Solutions gains on collaboration with Microsoft

Firstsource Solutions gains on collaboration with Microsoft

S.M. Gold Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

S.M. Gold Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

JBM Auto arm secures $100 million funding from ADB, AIIB

JBM Auto arm secures $100 million funding from ADB, AIIB

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.58% to 12.39. The Nifty 26 September 2024 futures were trading at 25,442, at a premium of 28.05 points as compared with the spot at 25,413.95.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 September 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 49.6 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 113.9 lakh contracts were seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index fell 0.50% to 9,380.20. The index rallied 4.43% in three consecutive trading sessions.
NMDC (down 2.22%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.46%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.17%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.11%), Tata Steel (down 1.09%), Adani Enterprises (down 0.79%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.63%), JSW Steel (down 0.58%), Hindustan Copper (down 0.42%) and Jindal Stainless (down 0.15%) advanced.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K Assembly polls: Phase 1 of polls set to take place on September 18

ipo market listing share market

Gaurs Group plans IPO in next 18 months to tap growth potential: CMD

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp up 3%, at record high on positive outlook; zooms 95% in 1 yr

Siddaramaiah

Kalaburagi to become smart city with Rs 1,685 cr investment: K'taka CM

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty steady over 25,400; India August WPI up 1.31%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon