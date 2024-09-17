India and US set to collaborate on new National Centre for Hydrogen Safety

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

India and US have noted that launch of the Renewable Energy Technology Action Platform (RETAP) in August 2023 is aimed at developing actionable roadmaps for hydrogen, long duration energy storage, offshore wind, and geothermal, through R&D, pilots and demonstration, and incubation-investment-industry networks. The two countries welcomed collaboration on the new National Centre for Hydrogen Safety in India and partnership on the 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen held in September 2024. India and US highlighted the importance of modernizing the power distribution sector to supply 24/7 reliable power to consumers, welcomed support for Indias smart metering deployment, as well as expanded efforts on inverter-based resources, power market reforms, system inertia estimation, and cyber security.