Rain collaborates with BioBTX for renewable aromatic products

BioBTX and Rain Carbon, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rail Industries, announced a strategic collaboration to bring renewable aromatic products to the chemical industry, supporting the transition toward more circular and sustainable value chains.

In July 2026, BioBTX announced a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) for the construction of its first commercial-scale plant in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. Based on its proprietary Integrated Catalytic Cracking Process (ICCP) technology, the facility will be the world's first dedicated greenfield plant to convert plastic waste into approximately 10,000 tonnes per year of renewable aromatic oil containing benzene, toluene, xylenes and other aromatic products. The plant is expected to become operational in early 2028, marking a significant milestone in the commercial production of circular aromatics.

For more than 150 years, Rain Carbon has transformed industrial by-products into essential carbon products and advanced materials, used in a wide range of chemical applications. Through this collaboration, Rain Carbon will convert BioBTX's circular aromatic oil into benzene, phthalic anhydride, and other aromatic derivatives that meet the same rigorous quality and performance standards as conventional fossil-based products. This will enable customers across industries to reduce the carbon footprint of their supply chains without compromising product performance.

BioBTX is a leading circular chemistry technology developer based in Groningen, the Netherlands. Founded in 2012, BioBTX develops technologies that replace fossil resources with plastic waste and biomass for the production of drop-in chemicals and renewable aromatics (BTX), enabling sustainable and future-proof materials.