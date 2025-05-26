Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 10.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 10.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 8.50% to Rs 370.11 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 10.54% to Rs 56.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 370.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 341.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.18% to Rs 243.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 1515.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1296.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales370.11341.10 9 1515.871296.90 17 OPM %31.0030.94 -32.3233.07 - PBDT111.13101.47 10 468.44406.90 15 PBT76.9769.17 11 330.00294.81 12 NP56.3450.97 11 243.42217.00 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit declines 35.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit declines 35.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sambandam Spinning Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sambandam Spinning Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 25.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 25.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Industrial Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Industrial Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon