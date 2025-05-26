Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 10.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.50% to Rs 370.11 croreNet profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 10.54% to Rs 56.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 370.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 341.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.18% to Rs 243.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 1515.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1296.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales370.11341.10 9 1515.871296.90 17 OPM %31.0030.94 -32.3233.07 - PBDT111.13101.47 10 468.44406.90 15 PBT76.9769.17 11 330.00294.81 12 NP56.3450.97 11 243.42217.00 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content