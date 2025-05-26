Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit declines 35.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 131.45% to Rs 6.55 croreNet profit of Tilak Ventures declined 35.19% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 131.45% to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.36% to Rs 6.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.91% to Rs 21.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.552.83 131 21.8512.86 70 OPM %18.3276.33 -16.5224.11 - PBDT2.463.23 -24 8.487.07 20 PBT2.403.15 -24 8.427.00 20 NP1.512.33 -35 6.225.30 17
