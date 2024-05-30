Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Rajdarshan Industries rose 55.56% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 140.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.84% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
