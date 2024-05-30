Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 411.51 crore
Net profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 38.89% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 411.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 376.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 21.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 1450.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1547.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales411.51376.83 9 1450.131547.86 -6 OPM %7.337.11 -6.968.77 - PBDT18.7719.37 -3 63.63102.35 -38 PBT10.4310.99 -5 30.9368.94 -55 NP6.5210.67 -39 21.1352.82 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 34.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Shantai Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Elitecon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Virgo Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bangalore Fort Farms reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon