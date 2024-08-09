Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 70.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.69% to Rs 26.83 croreNet profit of Rama Vision rose 70.00% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.69% to Rs 26.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales26.8320.22 33 OPM %8.985.64 -PBDT2.011.04 93 PBT1.590.93 71 NP1.190.70 70
