Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 70.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Rama Vision rose 70.00% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.69% to Rs 26.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.26.8320.228.985.642.011.041.590.931.190.70