Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 182.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.84% to Rs 255.32 crore

Net profit of Precision Camshafts rose 182.73% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.84% to Rs 255.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 262.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.255.32262.779.508.5930.1528.1514.928.7311.624.11