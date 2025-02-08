Business Standard

Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 15.62% to Rs 101.49 crore

Net loss of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reported to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 101.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 87.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales101.4987.78 16 OPM %-5.683.62 -PBDT-13.82-4.93 -180 PBT-21.22-12.88 -65 NP-15.693.54 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

