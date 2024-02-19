Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ramkrishna Forgings gains on additional investment in RAPL

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Ramkrishna Forgings jumped 3.94% to Rs 748.90 after the firm announced that it has made an additional investment by way of rights issue in the equity share capital of Ramkrishna Aeronautics (RAPL).
Ramkrishna Aeronautics is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company; engaged in the business of Forgings & Fabrication. RK Forgings has subscribed to 10 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs 1 crore.
The company has acquired RA part finance the acquisition of ACIL Limited, a company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and other general corporate purpose as applicable
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Naresh Jalan and Chaitanya Jalan, promoters and directors of the company are also directors in RAPL.
Ramkrishna Forgings is engaged in manufacturing and sale of forged components of automobiles, railway wagons & coach and engineering parts.
Ramkrishna Forgings reported 42.30% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 86.86 crore on 36.05% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,057.79 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ramkrishna Forgings wins USD 13.16 mn contract for supply of rear axle components

JSW Steel forms JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

Metal shares gain

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Market reverses trend; PSU banks under pressure

IREDA signs MoU with Punjab National Bank

NSE SME Wise Travel India climbs on debut

Biocon Ltd up for five straight sessions

Natco Pharma Ltd soars 3.1%, gains for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable &amp; Datacom Ltd up for five straight sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisMitsubishiDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon