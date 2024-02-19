Natco Pharma Ltd soars 3.1%, gains for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1058.35, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.44% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% jump in NIFTY and a 57.9% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Natco Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1058.35, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 22161.15. The Sensex is at 72753.71, up 0.45%. Natco Pharma Ltd has gained around 27.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18870.8, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

