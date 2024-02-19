Biocon Ltd up for five straight sessions

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 294.55, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.36% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% gain in NIFTY and a 57.9% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 294.55, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 22161.15. The Sensex is at 72753.71, up 0.45%. Biocon Ltd has added around 7.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18870.8, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 237.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 295.9, up 2.37% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 29.36% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% gain in NIFTY and a 57.9% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

