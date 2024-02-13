Sales decline 21.36% to Rs 4903.52 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 95.42% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 245.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.36% to Rs 4903.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6235.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4903.526235.141.717.0373.74408.2117.25357.0711.22245.20