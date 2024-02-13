Sensex (    %)
                        
Rashtriya Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 95.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales decline 21.36% to Rs 4903.52 crore
Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 95.42% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 245.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.36% to Rs 4903.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6235.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4903.526235.14 -21 OPM %1.717.03 -PBDT73.74408.21 -82 PBT17.25357.07 -95 NP11.22245.20 -95
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

