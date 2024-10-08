Business Standard
RateGain announces extended collaboration with FlyArystan

RateGain announces extended collaboration with FlyArystan

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced today that FlyArystan, Kazakhstan's premier low-cost airline and a subsidiary of the Air Astana group, has extended its partnership with AirGain, RateGain's pricing solution for airlines, to gain real-time competitive insights. This continued partnership underscores FlyArystan's commitment to offering affordable fares and a seamless booking experience to passengers across Central Asia and beyond.

By utilizing AirGain's advanced analytics platform, FlyArystan will continue to access real-time pricing data from over 300 airlines and 50+ OTAs. With a near-perfect data sufficiency rate of 98%, this partnership empowers FlyArystan to refine its dynamic pricing strategies and remain the top choice for budget-conscious travelers in its key markets.

The extended collaboration will also focus on enhancing FlyArystan's ability to adapt swiftly to market trends and competitive pressures. By utilizing AirGain's advanced data analytics, FlyArystan aims to refine its pricing strategies and promotional offers, ensuring they align with the evolving needs of travelers while upholding its reputation for affordability. This proactive approach is set to reinforce FlyArystan 's leadership position in the low-cost airline sector and drive ongoing growth and innovation.

As Central Asia's aviation sector expands rapidly, FlyArystan remains dedicated to offering affordable and reliable air travel across its extensive network. With AirGain's continued support, FlyArystan will leverage real-time competitive pricing insights to refine its strategies, respond swiftly to market changes, and deliver greater value to its passengers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content



First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

