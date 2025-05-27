Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd Slips 5.21%

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd has added 12.51% over last one month compared to 6.2% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.22% rise in the SENSEX

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd fell 5.21% today to trade at Rs 497.9. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.66% to quote at 37042.56. The index is up 6.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sagility India Ltd decreased 4.99% and InfoBeans Technologies Ltd lost 2.83% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 6.81 % over last one year compared to the 8.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd has added 12.51% over last one month compared to 6.2% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.22% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6248 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 24865 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 856.5 on 30 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 365 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

