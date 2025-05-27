Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TruCap Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TruCap Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales decline 14.59% to Rs 35.37 crore

Net loss of TruCap Finance reported to Rs 67.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.59% to Rs 35.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 59.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 196.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales35.3741.41 -15 196.72161.89 22 OPM %-100.4042.57 -26.6348.45 - PBDT-55.536.49 PL -43.4720.68 PL PBT-76.414.10 PL -71.1611.42 PL NP-67.735.69 PL -59.2510.96 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 78.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 78.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit rises 2.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit rises 2.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 147.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 147.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

K E C International consolidated net profit rises 76.74% in the March 2025 quarter

K E C International consolidated net profit rises 76.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon