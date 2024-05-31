Sales decline 29.03% to Rs 118.35 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 73.02% to Rs 23.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.17% to Rs 492.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 726.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power declined 74.87% to Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.03% to Rs 118.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.118.35166.76492.83726.553.355.834.224.362.647.2412.5020.580.365.123.7612.2520.1380.0923.5387.22