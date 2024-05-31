Sales decline 29.03% to Rs 118.35 croreNet profit of Rathi Steel & Power declined 74.87% to Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.03% to Rs 118.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 73.02% to Rs 23.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.17% to Rs 492.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 726.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
