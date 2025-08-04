Raunaq International standalone net profit rises 790.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 294.61% to Rs 9.51 croreNet profit of Raunaq International rose 790.00% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 294.61% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.512.41 295 OPM %7.99-7.05 -PBDT1.320.16 725 PBT1.310.15 773 NP0.890.10 790
