Monday, August 04, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raunaq International standalone net profit rises 790.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Raunaq International standalone net profit rises 790.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 294.61% to Rs 9.51 crore

Net profit of Raunaq International rose 790.00% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 294.61% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.512.41 295 OPM %7.99-7.05 -PBDT1.320.16 725 PBT1.310.15 773 NP0.890.10 790

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hem Holdings & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hem Holdings & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hariyana Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hariyana Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jupiter Industries & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jupiter Industries & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 39.85% in the June 2025 quarter

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 39.85% in the June 2025 quarter

DLF consolidated net profit rises 18.13% in the June 2025 quarter

DLF consolidated net profit rises 18.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon